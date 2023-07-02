Ronda Rousey attacked by real-life friend at Money in the Bank? Timeline of friendship and more explored

Ronda Rousey was attacked moments ago by her real-life friend at Money in the Bank. Shayna Baszler shockingly turned on Ronda Rousey during their Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Rousey and Baszler have been real-life friends since before their time in WWE. Their friendship began during their time as MMA fighters. Both of these superstars were training partners at the Glendale Fighting Club gym.

Both women also competed in the UFC, Rousey's MMA career was the foundation of making her a global star. On the other hand, Baszler transitioned into pro wrestling and joined the company in 2015.

In 2017, The Queen of Spades made her WWE debut, and just a year later The Baddest Woman on the Planet joined in. In 2022, the superstars turned their off-screen partnership into an on-screen one.

Ronda Rousey pitched the idea of teaming up with Shayna Baszler

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have been under the WWE umbrella for over five years. However, they were in different storylines and on separate brands most of the time. They crossed paths a few times, but these were just one-off segments. Both superstars finally aligned with each other in October 2022.

In an interview with Cheap Heat, Shayna Baszler revealed it was Ronda Rousey's idea to become a tag team. The Queen of Spades claimed Rousey had asked WWE to team them up multiple times in the past but the requests were turned down.

"Ronda is Ronda, right. She's been main title, she main-evented WrestleMania. She still gets one of the loudest pops when we walk out. This was something she demanded. We'd been asking for it forever, but she finally put her foot down and went to the office and said, 'Listen, we've been asking for this forever. You keep telling us, 'After, after, after this [and] this.' I honestly don't know if she hadn't done that, if they ever would have got to it. I wasn't in a position yet to be elevated to a Ronda level, so the fact that Ronda said, 'No, stop. I've done this. I want to do this because this is why I started wrestling.' So I think that's huge," she said. [H/T: EWrestlingNews]

The decision paid off for both superstars. Their friendship and chemistry was evident on-screen as well with them winning the Women's Tag Team Championships this year. Unfortunately, tonight's attack by Baszler on Rousey has put an end to the team.

