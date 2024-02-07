Liv Morgan recently made her WWE return at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. Taking to social media, she shared a fashionable new selfie.

Morgan also featured on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. On the show, she addressed Rhea Ripley, who, in kayfabe, was responsible for putting her out of action for several months.

Taking to social media, Morgan shared a new photo, which also caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

Check out Morgan's new selfie:

Expand Tweet

Morgan made her return during the 2024 Women's Royal, entering the match at #30. She once again came close to winning her first Rumble Match before being eliminated by Bayley, who went on to win the match.

Liv Morgan addressed her elimination from the Women's Royal Rumble Match

2024 wasn't the first time Liv Morgan was eliminated last from the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The previous year she suffered a similar outcome when she was eliminated last by Rhea Ripley.

Speaking in a digital exclusive interview on WWE's official Twitter/X handle, Morgan stated that she wanted to accomplish a lot more than being a runner-up. She said:

"What's different? Wow! Let's see, like you said, I was the very last woman eliminated from the Rumble this year, just like I was the very last woman eliminated last year. So yay! Good for me. I came so close twice. But what's different is close [is] just not good enough anymore. I want more, I need more and luckily for me, I don't need to win the Rumble to get what I want. Watch me."

Expand Tweet

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion. She won the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on Ronda Rousey.

Before being sidelined due to her latest injury, Morgan even held the Women's Tag Team Championships with Raquel Rodriguez. She will aim to win the upcoming Elimination Chamber Match and challenge Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL.

What are your thoughts on Liv Morgan possibly facing Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comment section

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE