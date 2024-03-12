[PHOTO] Liv Morgan shares a new selfie ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan took to social media to share a new selfie ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW.

Morgan returned to WWE television during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She is currently in a feud with Becky Lynch, whom she is set to face on RAW. Following the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Morgan faced Nia Jax in a singles match that was interfered with by Lynch.

Taking to Twitter/X, Morgan shared a new photo/selfie, which also caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

Check out Morgan's tweet:

Liv Morgan warned Rhea Ripley ahead of WrestleMania 40

Liv Morgan recently warned Rhea Ripley on the Road To WrestleMania 40. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is still determined to challenge for the Women's World Championship.

Speaking on an episode of RAW Talk, Morgan put her former tag team partner on notice and warned her in the process. She said:

“Yeah, I do. It’s funny that you say that. My whole life has been obstacle after obstacle, so I’m really no stranger to it, whether it’s Nia Jax, who wanted to involve herself in my business, or Becky Lynch wanting to make every single thing about her. It doesn’t matter because one thing will always remain the same, and it’s that the very last stop of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour is and always will be Rhea Ripley and the Women’s World Championship. So I’m not gonna cry about it, Cathy Kelley, and if I were you, I’d just watch me."

Morgan was unsuccessful in winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, she hasn't given up on her goal to win the Women's World Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

