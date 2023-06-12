PHOTO: Liv Morgan shares stunning photo, sends one-word message amid her WWE absence

Liv Morgan took to social media to share a couple of stunning photos of herself amid her current absence from WWE television.

A few weeks ago, Morgan suffered an injury during a tag team match against Damage CTRL. The injury forced her to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship that she won alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan shared two photos of herself with a one-word message as she continues to recover.

"Bye," wrote Morgan.

Liv Morgan provided an update on her shoulder injury

Liv Morgan recently provided an update on her current shoulder injury as she continues to sit on the sidelines.

Morgan, alongside a bunch of other WWE stars, appeared on the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, where she competed for the UpUpDownDown Championship.

Speaking on the show, Morgan stated that she has a torn shoulder but was excited to win the UpUpDownDown Championship. She said:

"I'm like sitting at home with my torn shoulder, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm really excited to win the UpUpDownDown Championship.' I'm really excited to beat ma.çé and his kid just so happens to have a 'recital.' I would like to see the footage of this recital, just saying. So you send your friend out, but you know what? Even with one shoulder, I'm still gonna beat you. And I'm gonna be the UpUpDownDown Champion."

Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, a title that she won almost a year ago by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract.

Fast forward to 2023: she finally won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Unfortunately for Morgan, her tag title reign came to a shocking end.

Do you miss seeing Liv Morgan on WWE TV? Sound off in the comments section.

