PHOTO: Liv Morgan shares a stunning selfie amid her WWE absence

Liv Morgan recently shared a new photo of herself amid her current absence from WWE.

Morgan is currently healing from a real-life injury she suffered a few months back. During her last appearance, she was attacked by Rhea Ripley and was written off WWE TV in the process.

Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan shared a stunning new selfie.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram story:

Expand Tweet

Prior to her injury, Morgan won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez for the second time. However, the duo lost the titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green days after they regained them in the first place.

Liv Morgan recently opened up about her projects outside of WWE

Liv Morgan recently opened up about her projects outside WWE while she recovers from her current injury.

In a video shared by WWE, Morgan was seen on the set of The Kill Room. The film also features Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman.

The 29-year-old WWE star admitted that she really enjoyed working in the movie and was grateful to have a role. Morgan said:

"I feel like I've manifested this moment for a long time, so to have the opportunity to film my first-ever movie, I'm so grateful to have a role, to be included, just to experience what this life is like. As different as it was, a lot of it felt the same. I feel like I had so many tools from WWE to help me translate all of those skills to acting on set today. I had so much fun, and so grateful for Nicól (Paone) for allowing me to be in her film. It was a really cool experience and I hope to do so many more. So watch out, and keep watching."

Expand Tweet

Morgan will be returning to in-ring competition once she fully recovers from her current injury.

Do you miss Liv Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.