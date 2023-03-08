[PHOTO] Liv Morgan shows off her new look

WWE star Liv Morgan took to Twitter to show off her new look, as she changed up her hairstyle.

Morgan is currently on the back of a match against Rhea Ripley. The two former tag team partners collided on last week's episode of SmackDown, with Morgan suffering yet another loss on WWE programming.

However, the loss hasn't impacted Morgan's confidence. She seems to be in a joyful mood leading up to WrestleMania 39 and even took to social media to show off her bangs.

Check out a photo of Liv Morgan's new hairstyle:

Morgan's new hairstyle was first on display when she recently attended the Scream VI world premiere ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen if the former SmackDown Women's Champion will keep this hairstyle on a long-term basis. Based on majority of the responses to her tweet, it does seem like a lot of the WWE Universe wants her to keep her new style.

Liv Morgan will aim to get a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card

Liv Morgan hasn't had the best of starts to 2023. She started the year by participating in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble and came close to winning the entire match but was eventually eliminated by winner Rhea Ripley.

Shortly afterward, Morgan qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber Match but was once again unable to confirm her spot on the WrestleMania 39 card. This time, she was unable to win the chamber match, which would've confirmed her place as the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Title.

Despite this, Morgan's goal will be to get a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card. Last year, she teamed up with Ripley to unsuccessfully challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, which were won by Naomi and Sasha Banks.

