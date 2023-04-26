[PHOTO] Liv Morgan spotted wearing a legendary faction's shirt

Liv Morgan is on a roll after capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Raquel Rodriguez. She was recently seen wearing a nWo shirt.

The New World Order is regarded as one of the best factions in all of professional wrestling, if not the best of all time. The group consisted of numerous legendary superstars, including Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and the late Scott Hall.

Taking to her Instagram story, Morgan shared a photo of herself wearing a New World Order shirt.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan wearing a nWo shirt:

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV Liv Morgan rocking the NWO shirt is TOO SWEET Liv Morgan rocking the NWO shirt is TOO SWEET https://t.co/YIWfu3WGfA

Dutch Mantell recently praised Liv Morgan's match on SmackDown

This past Friday night on SmackDown, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

This was the newly crowned champions' first title defense. They won the title a few weeks ago on RAW by beating Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus, who replaced an injured Lita ahead of the contest.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell claimed that he enjoyed Morgan and Rodriguez's match a lot more than Braun Strowman and Ricochet's tag team bout. Mantell said:

"I'm gonna say one thing about this match [WWE Women's Tag Team Title match]. It was better than the Strowman and Ricochet match. I enjoyed it a hell of a lot better. And I don't think The Viking [Raiders] should've been beat either. I don't think you need to pin them. They put all this work on them, and all of a sudden they just pinned them. A nothing match."

On SmackDown, Strowman and Ricochet were in action against The Viking Raiders in a tag team match. Mantell claimed that the Raiders shouldn't have lost the bout.

Are you satisfied with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions so far? Sound off in the comment section below.

