[Photo] Logan Paul poses with the WWE Championship ahead of his match against Roman Reigns, backs brother Jake Paul against Anderson Silva 

Logan Paul has hyped up his upcoming match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. He will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the show's main event.

The Maverick's brother, Jake Paul, will also be in action this weekend. In a historic boxing match, he will face UFC legend and former Middleweight Champion Anderson Silva.

Taking to Instagram, Logan shared a photo of himself with Jake, hyping up their upcoming matches. The Maverick and The Problem Child seem ready to rewrite history over the next week.

"Back to back. This weekend, my brother @JakePaul takes on the legendary Anderson Silva at a sold out Desert Diamond Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Next weekend, I face @RomanReigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia. Time to rewrite history," wrote Paul.

Shawn Michaels gave his take on Logan Paul's chances against Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently trained The Maverick ahead of the latter's world title shot. During an interview, he also touched upon Paul's chances of walking away with the gold on November 5.

Michaels was recently a guest on Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast. He briefly spoke about the YouTuber's third-ever match being against one of the very best in the business. The Heartbreak Kid said:

"This is number three right for you? Like in my third one, am I going to beat one of the best of all time? Well, I mean, you know, cut me some slack," said Michaels. "I mean it took me 10 years and you know, I'm one of the greatest of all time. And not that you can't get there but at number three, I think you're going to do fantastic."

Logan Paul previously faced The Miz at SummerSlam 2022 in his first and only singles match inside the squared circle. He also teamed up with The A-Lister to beat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

