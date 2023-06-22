[Photo] Major name apologizes to Dominik after being spotted hanging out with Rey Mysterio

Fans love to jeer Dominik primarily because he's been a genuinely unruly son on WWE TV. Mick Foley recently sent a message to The Judgment Day member after he posted a photo alongside Rey Mysterio.

The Hardcore legend is one of the most active wrestling veterans on social media. He recently caught up with Rey Mysterio for a special episode of WWE's Most Wanted Treasures.

The WWE Hall of Famers were in San Diego checking out priceless memorabilia from Rey Mysterio's rivalry with Eddie Guerrero. Mick Foley, who often shares his views on current storylines, cheekily admitted that he was friends with members of The Judgment Day.

Foley hilariously sent out an apology to Dominik for meeting Rey, claiming that he was "contractually obligated" to do it. Here's what the former WWE Champion posted on Instagram:

"HANGING WITH [Rey] MYSTERIO! Apologies in advance to @dominik_35 and my good friends in #TheJudgmentDay. I am contractually obligated to post this. Happy Father's Day! Make sure to check out tonight's episode of @WWE #MostWantedTreasures, where I take a trip to San Diego to uncover iconic memorabilia from Rey's legendary feud with the great Eddie Guerrero. This photo was taken at one of Rey's favorite places - the #LuchaLibreTacoShop. What is your favorite @619iamlucha moment or match?"

Is WWE done with Dominik and Rey Mysterio's feud?

The short and simple answer is definitely "no." Dominik turning heel at Clash at the Castle 2022 will be considered a turning point in his career since the 26-year-old superstar has developed at a phenomenal pace after betraying Rey.

Considering how well-respected Rey Mysterio is, the WWE Universe got behind the Luchador and heavily booed Dominik every time he appeared on TV.

The angle revolved around Rey being hesitant to smack some sense into Dominik. But it all changed after the Mysterio scion was disrespectful to his mother during an episode of SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 39.

Rey finally slapped Dominik and accepted his son's challenge for a first-time-ever match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. At WrestleMania 39, Rey Mysterio defeated his former tag team partner, but their feud isn't close to being over.

WWE might have taken a detour from the story, but a Hair vs. Mask match between father and son, which could also serve as Rey's retirement bout, could happen in the near future.

