[Photo] Male WWE Superstar uploads Rhea Ripley's photo on social media after she promotes his merch

WWE Superstar and Bloodline member Sami Zayn recently uploaded Rhea Ripley's photo on social media after the latter promoted his latest merch.

The Honorary Uce released his very own t-shirt design, "My Dawg!" on the popular Pro Wrestling Tees website. The fund raised via the sales of his product will be used directly for SamiForSyria mobile clinics.

Taking to social media, many stars such as Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins posed for photos wearing Sami's "My Dawg!" t-shirts. Responding to The Eradicator, Zayn uploaded the same photo of her as he appreciated her contribution.

Check out a screen grab of The Honorary Uce's Instagram story below:

Bully Ray suggested how to make Rhea Ripley look more credible

WWE legend Bully Ray recently suggested how to make the former RAW Women's Champion look more credible inside the ring.

While speaking on an episode of Busted Open Radio, Ray compared The Eradicator to former WWE star Chyna and pointed out the similarities she has with her.

The Hall of Famer added that Ripley should compete with more men inside the ring in order to do justice to her character.

"I wouldn't mind it at all. If you have the right woman," Ray said. "Rhea is much more of an accomplished pro wrestler than Chyna ever was. Rhea has that same look, same stature. So now when I see Rhea in there defeating men, it makes her more credible to me. Am I saying you put Rhea Ripley in the ring with Roman? No, absolutely not. But you can put her in there with the undersized guys that she's bigger than, all day long."

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Ripley defeated Tozawa in a singles match.

