[PHOTO] Matt Riddle with a big appearance change posts photo with his girlfriend after recovery from rehab

Things seem to be getting back on track for Matt Riddle. The King of Bros was suspended for two months from WWE for a Wellness Policy Violation, although the company changed the rules, so the information isn't public as it used to be. After finishing his time in rehab, Riddle posted a photo showing off a new look alongside his girlfriend.

Matt Riddle is currently dating Adult Film Star Misha Montana. Based on their social media posts, they haven't been together for too long. Riddle's ex-girlfriend accused him of cheating on her with Montana, with the latter responding by asking how it's possible to cheat on someone when you're not in a committed relationship with them.

Montana supported Riddle during his time in rehab in December and January. A recent report confirmed that the 37-year-old is now out of rehab. He took to Twitter to post about his girlfriend Misha Montana, thanking her for her support during recovery.

You can see his appearance change below:

When is Matt Riddle going to return to WWE?

Although Matt Riddle was suspended, he was written off WWE TV to cover up for his absence. The 60-day suspension meant that he was never going to appear in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

This means that the earliest he can return is around mid-February - right before the Elimination Chamber show. Riddle has been sober and keeping himself busy, having earned his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt from Daniel Gracie.

As you may know, Riddle is a former MMA Fighter who fought for the UFC. As of now, there are no rumors about what WWE has planned for him at WrestleMania 39. The upcoming two-day WrestleMania is set to be the biggest of all time in terms of revenue earned.

