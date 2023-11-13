[PHOTO] Matt Riddle shares a rare throwback picture with Randy Orton

Former WWE star Matt Riddle recently shared a throwback picture of himself with Randy Orton.

Riddle experienced his most prosperous stint in WWE during his tag team partnership with Orton. As RK-Bro, the duo not only established itself as one of the most beloved teams in the industry but also captured the WWE Tag Team Championship.

Matt Riddle has now shared a rare photograph of the duo, capturing the moment they met the popular hip-hop group 'Migos.'

Check out the photograph below:

Matt Riddle recently shared a photograph on his Instagram handle

The Original Bro's tenure with the Stamford-based company came to an end in September this year when he was released due to issues outside of the ring.

Bill Apter thinks that Randy Orton can dethrone Roman Reigns

Randy Orton has been out of action due to a serious back injury he suffered during a match on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown against The Usos.

During an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter said that The Viper could potentially be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns and become the new champion.

"Out of nowhere, this could be an RKO out of nowhere to defeat Roman Reigns. Maybe he is the guy. People have got him kind of on the mind only when people like us talk about him, but what about a return of the RKO out of nowhere, and he just happens to become, somehow, the top contender, and it might not be WrestleMania, but he becomes the top contender and he is the guy to dethrone Roman Reigns, because I don't see anyone on the roster right now, you are talking about Logan Paul, I get that with the social media and all that, but in terms of a convincing opponent to me, Randy Orton comeback could be that," Apter said.

Recent reports have suggested that Orton could soon be making a return for Survivor Series Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for The Apex Predator upon his return.

