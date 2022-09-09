Photo: Matt Riddle spotted with WWE's recently signed former MMA fighter

WWE's recently signed former MMA fighter Valerie Loureda has seemingly been training with RAW Superstar Matt Riddle ahead of her in-ring debut.

The Original Bro had a hand in mixed martial arts in the UFC before signing with the sports entertainment juggernaut several years ago. Loureda signed with WWE this year and is recognized as the first Cuban-American woman to join the company. Although she has switched to professional wrestling, the 24-year-old is still under contract with Bellator MMA.

Valerie Loureda recently took to Twitter to send a photo of herself with Matt Riddle at the Performance Center, where she's currently training to become a WWE Superstar.

Matt Riddle trained with Liv Morgan before WWE Clash at the Castle

Valerie Loureda is not the only superstar that The Original Bro has trained with recently. The latter had a sparring session with Liv Morgan before her match against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

He taught the SmackDown Women's Champion how to defend against The Queen of Spade's MMA-based offense. It seemingly worked, as Morgan defeated Baszler at the event to retain her title.

However, the same wasn't true for Matt Riddle as he lost to Seth Rollins at WWE Clash at the Castle after taking two stomps. Yet, the two stars put on an entertaining bout that lived up to expectations.

The feud between Rollins and Riddle might not be over yet, and WWE Extreme Rules could be the perfect place for them to settle their rivalry.

They could face off a stipulation-based match at the upcoming premium live event. It'll be interesting to see how things pan out between the duo.

