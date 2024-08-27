[PHOTO] Michael Cole legitimately boos 27-year-old star while RAW is on commercial break

Michael Cole has been the voice of WWE for a very long time now and as such, has the power to express his dislike for any superstar - something he doesn't hold back in doing. This week, while RAW was in a commercial break, he legitimately booed The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

This week's episode of Monday Night RAW opened with The New Judgment Day as they were getting ready for a war against The Terror Twins and were subsequently confronted by the LWO (with Dragon Lee and Cruz Del Toro returning).

It has essentially become a thing every week where Dominik Mysterio gets booed out of the building. During the commercial break, even Michael Cole's hatred of "Dirty" Dom came out as he was legitimately booing the 27-year-old star.

It should be mentioned that Michael Cole being a "hater" to certain superstars is because he legitimately loves them in real life and wants to use his voice to help get them over (usually as villains). This is why he has had feuds with former WWE star Top Dolla (who revealed this fact about Cole) and Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan, among others.

Cole is aware of the power of his voice on television, and one can't deny how much it helps on the receiving end of things for the superstars.

August 26th will be Cole's last episode of RAW for a while as he moves to SmackDown and the commentary team gets another shake-up.

