[PHOTO] MJF hangs out with top female WWE Superstar

AEW star MJF and WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently hung out at a birthday party and the photo was shared by CJ Perry FKA Lana on her Instagram handle.

Liv Morgan is having the time of her life at the moment as she holds the SmackDown Women's title on the blue brand. Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey for the belt and has managed to keep it on her shoulder ever since.

It's quite well known that Morgan is good friends with Lana, who was once a mainstay on WWE TV. Lana and Morgan recently attended a birthday party and hung out with AEW star MJF. Lana shared the photo on her Instagram story. Check it out below:

MJF is one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling at the moment

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been with All Elite Wrestling since day one. Over the past three years, he has turned into quite possibly the best heel in the pro-wrestling business. His epic rivalries with Cody Rhodes, Chris Jericho, and CM Punk have helped him establish himself as a future megastar. So far, he has received massive praise from some of the biggest names in the business, including WWE legend William Regal:

“I think he’s [MJF] fantastic. I’m a huge fan. I was getting to know him very early on his career and then things went a bit [left] for me for a couple of years in 2018. I had pretty much a year off, a part from a couple of months and a lot of it’s come out a bit recently but a lot of things went on and I was out of the game for quite a bit and then he went on his way and made a name for himself and I was just glad when I saw him," Regal said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

As for Liv Morgan, she is one of the most beloved female stars in all of WWE. Morgan has played the role of an underdog for the better part of her WWE run. She has amassed quite a large fan following over the years. Morgan is all set to defend her title against Ronda Rousey at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules PLE.

Will Liv Morgan be able to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at ExtremeRules? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

Why doesn't Finn Balor turn into the demon anymore? A former WWE writer explains here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far