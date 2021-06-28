Photo: Murphy shows off his incredibly jacked-up physique after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Murphy has taken to Instagram to share a picture of himself working out. His physique looks completely jacked-up and impressive in the picture. Captioning the post, he wrote that the chip on his shoulder is getting bigger.

"Sometimes we gotta look in the mirror and evaluate… I’m evaluating! And the chip on my shoulder is getting bigger! Watch out! I’m the hungriest wolf," wrote Murphy in his Instagram post.

Murphy was released from WWE earlier this month

Murphy (real name: Matthew Adams) signed with WWE in 2013 and started wrestling on NXT as Buddy Murphy. During his time on the Black and Gold brand of WWE, he won the NXT Tag Team Championships with Wesley Blake.

In 2018, Murphy started competing on WWE's cruiserweight brand 205 Live. He won the Cruiserweight Championship and held the title for 183 days before dropping it to Tony Nese at WrestleMania 35.

Following that, Murphy moved to SmackDown in 2019 and then later to Monday Night RAW. During his time on the main roster, he won the RAW Tag Team Championships with Seth Rollins. He was also involved in the popular storyline with the Mysterio family, starting an on-screen relationship with Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah Mysterio.

Earlier this year, on June 2, 2021, WWE released Murphy alongside several other major WWE Superstars like Braun Strowman and Aleister Black. Following his release, he shared the following message on his Twitter.

"So Today ends my 8 years with WWE! What a crazy ride! Highest of Highs, Lowest of Lows, but weather [sic] I had 3 minutes or 20 minutes I put all my effort into my performances! Nothing is harder when all you want to do is wrestle but you can't! In my opinion I haven't even hit my peak yet," Murphy tweeted.

"I'm excited to see what the next adventure holds. I was lucky enough to work with some of the best talent in the world and learnt a tremendous amount. But trust me...the whole will know what I meant by "Best Kept Secret" Thank you all! *praying hands emoji*," Murphy added.

It is to be seen where Murphy goes next. His incredible body transformation picture has definitely got the fans talking.

