Photo: Mustafa Ali shows off impressive physique on Twitter

WWE superstar Mustafa Ali recently took to Twitter to portray a spectacular showcase of his physique.

Ali made his in-ring return on Monday Night RAW on October 17, 2022, in a segment with United States Champion Seth Rollins. Although it appeared that the company was preparing for a title match between the two at first, the WWE Universe witnessed Austin Theory, and Bobby Lashley face The Visionary at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

The WWE Universe now believes Ali is being buried on television after being consistently beaten down by Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and Seth Rollins every week, with no sign of a rebuttal.

However, it seems that the real-life Adeel Alam is about to change the course of his story. He posted a picture of the impressive transformation while hitting the muscles in the gym.

"do a flip," Ali wrote.

Ali has been heavily featured on Main Event since his return, with the occasional match on RAW. The talented WWE Superstar wants more for himself. He recently revealed on social media that he wants to be a stuntman and plans to attend stunt school to learn the trade.

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali exchange jabs on Twitter

One of the most exciting and funny things about Ali's tweet was the reaction from his former tag team partner, Mansoor.

Mansoor retweeted a closeup shot of Ali's impressive physique, wherein his face had a weird and awkward reaction.

The Twitter banter didn't stop there as the latter shared a photo of Mansoor with a broad smile that showed an irritated Mustafa Ali posing in front of the mirror.

Mansoor and Ali worked together in 2021 after the latter ended his feud with high-flyer Ricochet. However, Ali betrayed his partner, and Mansoor defeated him at the Super Showdown.

Only time will tell what's ahead of Mustafa Ali on the main WWE roster and how his storyline unfolds.

