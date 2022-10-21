[Photo] Naomi poses with current WWE Superstar and former rival

Former WWE Superstar Naomi recently posed for a photo with her former rival and current WWE Superstar, Sonya Deville.

The feud between The Glow and Deville began back when the former continuously started asking for matches. At the 2022 Royal Rumble, both Sonya and The Glow eliminated each other following a brawl. Eventually, The Glow teamed up with Ronda Rousey to take on Deville and Charlotte Flair at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Taking to social media, The Glow recently uploaded a story posing with her former opponent and current superstar, Sonya. She captioned the same with a Smiling Face with Hearts emoji.

Check out a screen grab of Naomi's Instagram story below:

Anirban Banerjee @pwanirban Naomi just posted a picture with Sonya Deville! Naomi just posted a picture with Sonya Deville! https://t.co/BEjXMEORfT

Rosa Mendes praised former WWE Superstar Naomi

Former WWE Superstar Rosa Mendes was full of praise and appreciation for Naomi.

While speaking in an interview with Ring The Belle, Mendes mentioned that The Glow is what a 'dream' opponent would look like.

Rosa further reasoned why the former WWE Superstar is a great competitor. She mentioned that The Glow is a giver when it comes to matches.

"She is a dream to work with, that girl. What makes her good is that she's a giver," Rosa Mendes said. "I feel like in some matches, people want to beat you up, and I always agree with everything because I'm like, super nice and like, who cares? You know, whatever. I love performing, but she knew that she would get more over if she gave me something. So if I hit her back a little bit if I made the match look close, it would put her over."

On the second night of WrestleMania 38, Naomi teamed up with Sasha Banks to compete in a Four-Way Tag Team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The match included the likes of Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Carmella & Zelina Vega, and Natalya & Shayna Baszler.

The Glow and Banks defeated the other teams to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. On the May 16th episode of Monday Night RAW, both Banks and Naomi walked out due to issues with WWE's creative team.

It was later revealed that the two women had been suspended and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship had also been vacated.

