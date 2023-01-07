[Photo] Naomi poses with top WWE faction member and his wife

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi was recently in Japan to attend the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show. She was in support of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), who made her NJPW x STARDOM debut and was later spotted with Karl Anderson and his wife, Christine Bui Allegra.

Mone challenged former colleague KAIRI at the Tokyo Dome after her match against Tam Nakano to an IWGP Women's Championship Match at Battle in the Valley. Naomi walked out of WWE with Mone in May last year after a disagreement with creative. At the time, the duo were the Women's Tag Team Champions.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Anderson also put his NEVER Openweight Championship on the line. The Machine Gun was unsuccessful in retaining the title against Tama Tonga.

Following the event, Naomi shared a photo of herself with The O.C. member and his wife, Christine Bui Allegra. She took to Instagram to upload the playful photo of the trio.

Check out the screengrab of the photo below:

Naomi sent a short message to WWE star Cody Rhodes while being Japan

The former women's champion also sent a short message to Cody Rhodes while being in Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Rhodes previously worked in Japan under New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he was a member of the Bullet Club. He is also a former IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Taking to Instagram, Naomi shared a throwback photo of Rhodes from Ribera Steakhouse. She also had a short message for the former AEW star:

"@americannightmarecody look at that babyface," wrote Naomi.

Check out a screengrab of the Instagram story from the former SmackDown Women's Champion:

Rhodes made his grand return to the company at WrestleMania 38. He is currently sidelined with torn pectoral muscle suffered ahead of his Hell in a Cell showdown against Seth Rollins.

The former Intercontinental Champion could potentially return to the company at the Royal Rumble. A large portion of the fans have expressed their desire to witness Rhodes challenge Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Do you think Naomi will return to World Wrestling Entertainment soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

