Naomi sends a four-word message to WWE star Cody Rhodes while being in Japan for Wrestle Kingdom 17

Naomi took to Instagram to send a message to WWE star Cody Rhodes. The former SmackDown Women's Champion was recently in Japan for Mercedes Mone's (Sasha Banks) NJPW x STARDOM debut.

Mone made a grand appearance at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 show, confronting KAIRI after her IWGP Women's Championship Match against Tam Nakano. She further expressed her desire to pursue the title.

Backstage, the former WWE star took photos with Naomi and Bayley, who were in attendance at the Tokyo Dome. Naomi, in particular, seems to be enjoying life in Japan.

Taking to Instagram, she shared the following Instagram story for The American Nightmare.

Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE in early 2022. The Boss might be done with the company, but according to recent reports, her long-term tag team partner could potentially return to the Stamford-based promotion in the near future.

Grayson Waller recently challenged Cody Rhodes

Grayson Waller has been making big moves in WWE's third brand. He is set to challenge Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship.

Waller recently set his sights on Cody Rhodes. During an interview with Steve Fall on Ten Count, Waller said:

"There are a lot of guys on that roster that I want to get in with but the number one guy for me right now is Cody Rhodes. I know he's hurt right now but he works out like a demon and I'm sure he'll be ready to do, you know before people know. I want to see him come back down here [NXT] His dad built this place right? This is his dad's house. Come visit, it's my house now. I moved in."

Rhodes is currently sidelined with an injury but could return at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. His last match was a Hell in a Cell showdown with Seth Rollins last year.

Would you like to see The American Nightmare challenge Roman Reigns in 2023? Sound off in the comments section below.

