[Photo] Nia Jax feeling confident ahead of important match on RAW: DAY 1

WWE Superstar Nia Jax is scheduled to fight Becky Lynch in a singles match at RAW: DAY 1.

The two former champions have a lot of history together. Right before the 2018 edition of Survivor Series, Jax accidentally broke The Man's nose during the closing moments of RAW. Surprisingly, despite the hype surrounding the incident, Nia and Lynch have never faced each other in a singles match. The two former Women's Champions will finally lock horns five years after the infamous incident.

Nia Jax recently took to Instagram to claim that her confidence level is very high. The former RAW Women's Champion reshared shared multiple images of herself posing confidently in front of the camera.

"Confidence level: J. Lo 🎉," she wrote.

Nia Jax opens up about her time away from WWE

Nia Jax's run with WWE came to an abrupt end as her former partner, Shayna Baszler, assaulted her in September 2021. Following this, Jax asked the wrestling promotion to grant her time off to take care of her mental health.

However, she was released from her contract on November 4, 2021.

Speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, Jax opened up about her time away from wrestling. She stated that it was one of the best things to have happened to her, as it allowed her to figure out what she wanted:

"I was pretty shocked too, with my time away, and it happened to become one of the best things that ever happened to me. I was able to really deep dive into finding myself again ... When you're in the bubble for so long, you kind of get lost in the sauce of WWE. It's a big, I don't want to say drug, but it's a bubble. You're in a bubble and you're stuck in the WWE world and you don't really see outside. You have your blinders on. Being released gave me the time to actually dive back into myself and figure out what I want and what I want to do," she said.

