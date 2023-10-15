[PHOTO] Paul Heyman spotted with one of Roman Reigns' biggest WWE rivals

Paul Heyman was spotted having a hearty conversation with a former rival of Roman Reigns.

On last week's edition of WWE NXT, Heyman made an appearance and was in Bron Breakker's corner for his match with Carmelo Hayes. The show ended with The Undertaker coming out and attacking Breakker, after which he celebrated with Hayes.

WWE has now shared a backstage picture featuring Paul Heyman and The Undertaker. In the photo, Heyman can be seen beyond thrilled to see The Deadman after a long time.

Expand Tweet

The Undertaker once feuded with Paul Heyman's Bloodline cohort Roman Reigns

About three years before Roman Reigns kicked off his Tribal Chief era, he was a top babyface on WWE TV. On the road to WrestleMania 33 in 2017, Reigns began feuding with The Phenom. This led to a singles match between the duo in the main event of The Show of Shows. That night, Reigns defeated The Deadman and gave him his second WrestleMania loss.

Back in 2014, Heyman spoke with Bleacher Report and had the following to say about The Undertaker:

"I think The Undertaker is, much like Brock Lesnar, a once-in-a-lifetime wrestler, a once-in-a-lifetime athlete and a once-in-a-lifetime performer. You can’t just put somebody in that slot. You need someone who can own up to the role and someone who makes the role theirs, who walks in the skin of the character. When that gels, when the athlete and the performer come together, then you have someone who is truly box office. This is not something that someone else could have accomplished. You couldn’t have given that name and that character to anybody else—they would have never survived.” [H/T Bleacher Report]

It would have been interesting to see Reigns' reaction to Heyman's reunion with The Undertaker at NXT. The Tribal Chief is still going strong as WWE's biggest superstar three years after he won the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Drop your reactions to Paul Heyman's backstage photo with The Undertaker in the comments section below!