[Photo]- Popular AEW star wears Rey Mysterio's mask as Halloween costume

AEW star Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, was recently seen wearing WWE legend Rey Mysterio's mask as his Halloween costume.

Copeland made his AEW debut on October 1 this year on the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View, where he saved Sting and Darby Allin from the vicious attack of Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne. Copeland eventually made his debut at AEW Dynamite on October 4 and appeared in a match against Luchasaurus on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, which he successfully won.

Taking to Instagram, The Rated-R Superstar uploaded a photo of himself where he was seen wearing Rey Mysterio's mask as his Halloween costume. Through the post, he mentioned how he was struggling to find a perfect Halloween costume, but Rey's iconic mask came to his rescue.

"Everyone knows the Copeland’s love some Halloween. But I was struggling for a costume this year until….. @619iamlucha hit me with some inspiration like a 619. (Boo)yaka," Adam Copeland shared.

Check out Adam Copeland's Instagram post below:

Jim Cornette spoke about how Rey Mysterio's gimmick has lost its charisma

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about how Rey Mysterio's gimmick has lost its charisma over the years.

While speaking in an episode of Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran mentioned that Mysterio seemed cooler to him previously. He added how the 48-year-old did not have to be on the mic much to express himself.

Cornette further stated that the WWE legend has become old enough and has to respond to the dramatic storylines given to him.

"When Rey was Rey Mysterio, and he didn't have to talk all the time, he could do his sh*t. It seems to me like that he was cooler. But now that everybody knows that he's old enough to have a son that's a foot taller than him, and he has to come out and respond to people in these dramatic readings that they do now in wrestling. Does it take some of the superhero cool off of him?" Cornette said. [1:02 - 1:32]

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Rey Mysterio in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Adam Copeland's Halloween costume? Sound off in the comments section below!

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here