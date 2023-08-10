[Photo] Popular faction featured on WWE Payback poster

A popular WWE faction is featured prominently in the new poster for Payback at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on September 2nd.

WWE is already getting ready for its next premium live event following SummerSlam 2023 this past Saturday night in Detroit. Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor at the event in a rematch from Money in the Bank. Damian Priest tried to slide the MITB briefcase to Balor during the match but it backfired. Rollins connected with a Stomp on top of the briefcase to retain the title.

The tension within The Judgment Day got even worse this past Monday night on RAW. Balor was seen conversing with JD McDonagh backstage and was confronted by Damian Priest. McDonagh claimed that the Money in the Bank briefcase was causing issues within the group and suggested that The Archer of Infamy get rid of it. The faction went on to lose to Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a 6-man tag team match in the main event of this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Triple H took to Twitter today to reveal the official poster for Payback on September 2nd. The Judgment Day is exclusively featured in the poster for next month's premium live event as seen in Triple H's tweet below.

"On September 2, live from Pittsburgh…Payback is coming. #WWEPayback @peacock @WWENetwork," wrote Triple H.

Finn Balor wants to achieve major WWE milestone

Finn Balor recently disclosed that he hopes to win the tag team championships with Damian Priest or Dominik Mysterio down the line. The veteran has put together an incredible resume in WWE but has never been a tag team champion.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of SummerSlam, Balor noted that he would become a Grand Slam Champion if he wins the tag titles. He added that he would like to win them with one of his stablemates in The Judgment Day as well.

"Yeah, either with Damian or with Dominik. It don't matter. But if I was a Tag Team Champion, I would then be a Grand Slam Champion. So that is something I hope is on the horizon," said Finn Balor. [From 02:48 to 03:00]

You can check out the full interview with The Judgment Day's Finn Balor in the video below:

The heel faction could be on the verge of falling apart if they do not work out their issues in the next few weeks. It will be fascinating to see what lies ahead for the faction as the build toward Payback 2023 continues.

Do you think it is time to disband The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below.

