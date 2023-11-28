A popular WWE Superstar recently shared images showing insane body transformation heading into RAW.

The name in question is Tommaso Ciampa. The 38-year-old suffered a hip injury last year in October. He made a comeback on the June 19 edition of RAW earlier this year, answering an open challenge issued by old ally The Miz. On the October 2 episode of WWE's Monday Night Show, the former NXT Champion reunited with Johnny Gargano, reforming DIY. The duo are currently involved in a feud against Imperium.

Tommaso Ciampa took to his Instagram account to show off his insane body transformation. The DIY member shared a post on his Instagram story, having some before and now photographs of the WWE Superstar. Ciampa's hard work is clearly visible in the photos, as he seems to be in his best shape ever.

Johnny Gargano thanks WWE Universe for their support after DIY reunion.

In the main event of the October 2 edition of RAW, Gunther successfully defended his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Tomasso Ciampa in a hard-fought battle. After the match ended, The Ring General left the ring, but Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci started assaulting the challenger. Fortunately for him, his old friend Johnny Gargano rushed in to make the save.

After the show, Johnny Gargano shared a heartfelt message on Twitter. The former NXT Champion thanked the fans for their support when he was away. Gargano also stated that he felt it was finally his time to shine and that he would make the most of the opportunity.

"Real talk. I saw ALL your theories and hopes for #DIY these past 6 months. From dream matches to just genuinely wanting us back.. I know how excited y'all are. We are, too. Thanks for believing and holding out hope for us, and now that it's finally time.. let's freaking kill it!," Johnny Gargano wrote.

Will DIY be able to make an impact on the main roster like they did in NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

