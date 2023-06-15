[PHOTO] Randy Orton looks incredible amid WWE hiatus

Randy Orton has been out of action and hasn't been seen on WWE television for over a year. His wife recently shared a photo amid rumors of his return to the squared circle.

The Viper had to receive treatment for a serious back injury in May 2022 following an angle with The Bloodline and has been recovering ever since. His father Bob Orton shared that while his return seems uncertain, he has been training to maintain his physical condition.

Randy Orton appeared in his wife Kim Orton's latest Instagram post, and he looks incredible, to say the least. Looking at his pumped arms in the image, he is certainly maintaining his physique and condition. Fans can check out Kim Orton's Instagram post below.

While there is no confirmation on if or when The Legend Killer will return to WWE, fans patiently await his return while he trains to be at 100% for if he is given the green light.

What could Randy Orton do upon his return to WWE?

There are several ways the company could go with the veteran's comeback to the ring. An obvious choice could be to make him feud with The Bloodline for an act of revenge.

However, amid the drama within the heel stable, it is unlikely that the promotion will introduce a major threat to Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship reign.

SlappadaBRO.Wrestling @SlappadaBRO_WWE Who else is dying to see Randy Orton return to WWE? Who else is dying to see Randy Orton return to WWE? https://t.co/tjhkwl99La

Randy Orton could return and finally trigger a much-awaited heel turn by turning on his RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle. Fans expected a showdown between the two stars at WrestleMania 39, but SummerSlam or Survivor Series could also be a great stage for the encounter to finally happen.

The Apex Predator could also pull off something unexpected like challenging another champion like Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, or Gunther. Someone like Finn Balor could also be a great opponent for the first feud upon Orton's return.

Curious if WWE is still paying Randy Orton despite his career-threatening injury? We've got some insight right here.

Poll : 0 votes