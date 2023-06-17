[Photo] Randy Orton looks in incredible shape ahead of rumored WWE return

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE programming for over a year and his absence is sorely felt among the fans. In a recent picture uploaded by his wife Kim Orton, the former World Champion looks jacked.

The Apex Predator was involved in the tag team title unification match between RK-Bro and The Usos on the May 20, 2022 episode of SmackDown. After an assist from Roman Reigns, The Bloodline members came out on top. Following the match, it was announced that the 14-time World Champion had sustained a legitimate back injury which has kept him out of action since.

However, the injury turned out to be more severe than predicted and midway through 2023, there was not much scope of a return. There has been speculation in recent weeks regarding his return and amid that speculation, his wife Kimberly Kessler posted a picture with her husband Randy Orton looking in incredible shape.

He is one of the most decorated stars in WWE history and one of the best-known wrestlers in modern times. Orton's return will definitely be a major boost for Triple H and the rest of the creative team.

WWE veteran Ken Anderson spoke about Randy Orton's potential return

Being one of the biggest stars ever, Randy Orton is a big miss on WWE's shows over the course of his year-long absence.

Former WWE and TNA star Ken Anderson recent appeared on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted. The TNA World Heavyweight Champion wished for Orton's speedy recovery before calling the two-time Royal Rumble winner one of the top five wrestlers at the moment.

"Man, I hope so. He's there in the top five as well in active wrestlers. I know he's inactive currently, but I would hope so [he returns]," said Ken Anderson.

During Roman Reigns' lengthy reign, he has faced almost every big name in the company. However, one big name that has eluded The Tribal Chief's reign is Randy Orton. The Viper's last match against The Head of the Table came at WrestleMania Backlash 2022 when the Bloodline defeated Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro.

Matt Riddle made a return to WWE in recent weeks and helped Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in their battle against The Bloodline. This could be a way for The Apex Predator to reignite his feud against Roman Reigns upon his return.

