Photo: Randy Orton spotted amid uncertain WWE status

Many fans continue to be concerned about Randy Orton's absence from WWE. Amid his injury hiatus, he was recently spotted outside of the Stamford-based promotion.

The Viper has been off-TV since Kevin Owens put him out of commission with a piledriver on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel last November. Many believed that the angle was done to write him off television due to a kayfabe injury and pave the way for a feud between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes.

However, now that the aforementioned rivalry is over, Orton is nowhere to be seen. Rumor has it that the Apex Predator's absence isn't storyline-related, as initially anticipated. According to reports, something is keeping him from coming back. Whether it's injury-related or not is still unknown at the time of writing.

Earlier today, an X/Twitter user shared a photo of himself with Randy Orton, presumably taken in public. The fan noted he met Orton at work.

Will Randy Orton return in time for WWE WrestleMania 41?

Randy Orton is all but confirmed to miss the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event on March 1.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, some fans and veterans alike have been hoping to see Randy Orton challenge his close friend and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

On the Gabby AF podcast, Ric Flair expressed his desire to see this blockbuster match.

"I’d like to see Randy Orton and Cody. Randy is still the best worker in the business."

However, the chances of this dream match happening are slim to none. The American Nightmare will likely face the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Since the Viper is not in the title contention, he could return to face Kevin Owens, who put him on the sidelines. Will the two rivals finally culminate their months-long rivalry at WrestleMania 41? Only time will tell.

