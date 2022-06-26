Photo: Randy Orton spotted with a new look during injury hiatus from WWE

It's been a while since fans saw Randy Orton on WWE TV, and it seems like The Viper is spotting a new look during his time away from the company.

The 14-time world champion was recently involved in a tag team called RK-Bro with Riddle. The two men won the RAW Tag Team Championship twice before losing a title unification match to The Usos on the May 20 episode of SmackDown. Following the match, it was announced that The Viper was seeing spine surgeons to fix issues with his back.

Recently, a fan account on Twitter posted a photo of Randy Orton sporting a new clean-shaven look. This is definitely a change from the mustache and goatee beard he was spotting during his final few weeks on RAW.

The former WWE Champion posed for a few photos with fans near a swimming pool in St. Charles, Missouri. As noted below, The Apex Predator looked to be in fine shape despite his recent injury struggles.

"Pics from yesterday of @RandyOrton at a pool in St. Charles, Missouri with a few lucky fans. He musta [must have] shaved the day before because he had a stache & slight beard growth but here hes basically clean shaven. lol. Looks in great shape still. Heres [sic] to a fast recovery from surgery bud!" tweeted out the Randy Orton fan account.

You can check out the pics below:

Randy Orton may not return to WWE this year

The 14-time world champion has reportedly had issues with his back for quite some time now and is expected to undergo surgery.

Reports previously stated that Orton was in line to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, but those were eventually canceled. Once it became apparent that Orton wouldn't be available for the premium live event, Brock Lesnar was brought back as a replacement.

It has been speculated that Randy has still not gone under the knife to deal with his reported back injury and that he is unlikely to return to the ring this year.

As for the plans for his long-awaited feud with Riddle, Dave Meltzer recently reported that WWE's creative team has postponed the angle until 2023.

While it's great to see Randy enjoy himself during his hiatus, Sportskeeda Wrestling sends its best wishes to the former world champion and hopes for his speedy recovery and return to the ring.

