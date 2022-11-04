Friday Night SmackDown Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has taken to her social media to show off her new unique look.

A former NXT Women's Champion and multi-time NXT and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, Rodriguez was called up to the main roster after WrestleMania 38 earlier this year and joined the blue brand. She soon teamed up with Aliyah to win the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, but the duo lost them in a mere two weeks to Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky of Damage CTRL.

Raquel Rodriguez is in a relationship with former Universal Champion and current WWE Superstar Braun Strowman. The couple also shared pictures of each other on their social media.

Raquel recently took to the social media platform to share images of her new look with a unique hair color. You can see her picture and the post below, where she hilariously compared her new look to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. She has also shared some more photos and clips of her new look on her Instagram stories.

Could Raquel Rodriguez join hands with The O.C. soon?

Over the last few weeks, The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows) has been in a feud with The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley). There have been multiple teases of The O.C. soon getting themselves a female member added to their faction to help them with the "Rhea problem".

At a recent WWE Live Event in Mexico, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez to take on Judgment Day. This has raised speculations about whether Raquel could join The O.C. to help them deal with Rhea Ripley.

The O.C. is set to compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2022 this Saturday in Saudi Arabia as they take on The Judgment Day in a six-man tag team match. Rhea Ripley is sure to be at ringside to help her faction win. Could AJ Styles have a backup plan in the form of Raquel to even the field? We shall find out soon!

What do you think about Raquel Rodriguez's new look and her potential to join The O.C.? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below!

Can Paul Heyman be trusted? We asked one of the original Bloodline members. Check it out here.

Poll : Do you want to see Raquel Rodriguez join The O.C. and feud with Rhea Ripley? Yes No 0 votes