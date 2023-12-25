[Photo] RAW Superstar shows off a “different” look on Christmas

A RAW Superstar posted a picture showing off a different look on Christmas.

After an impressive run in NXT for several years, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance were finally drafted to RAW earlier this year as part of the WWE Draft. Their initial few weeks on the brand were difficult for them but they made their intentions clear that they wanted to win tag team gold.

They finally earned the right to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championships when they beat Natalya and Tegan Nox a couple of weeks ago. Last week on the red brand, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance pulled off a surprise victory when they defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

The timing couldn't have been more perfect with Christmas right around the corner. Now, Katana Chance has posted a special Christmas photo with the Women's Tag Team Title around her waist.

"Christmas looks a little different this year"

Tommaso Ciampa reacted to Katana Chance's big win on WWE RAW

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance's big win on WWE RAW drew a lot of reactions from members of the WWE Universe as well as from fellow superstars. One such person who was quick to send his heartfelt wishes for the newly crowned tag team champions was Ciampa.

"Willow’s favorite wrestler and one of the kindest souls I’ve ever met. Couldn’t be happier 🖤, " Ciampa wrote.

This title win was the biggest win of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter's career yet. However, they will soon have a lot of challengers gunning for their titles. It remains to be seen if they will be able to replicate the success they had in NXT.

