Photo: Released WWE star shares romantic picture with fiance 

Former WWE star Steph De Lander recently took to Twitter to share a bunch of adorable pictures with her fiance and fellow pro wrestler Mance Warner.

De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta) joined the global wrestling juggernaut in early 2021. Despite showing plenty of promise with her work, she became a victim of the company's budget cuts and was let go from her contract in April 2022.

However, the 26-year-old soon made a splash on the indie circuit by teaming with Matt Cardona. She's also made appearances for IMPACT Wrestling and All Elite Wrestling in the past.

A few hours back, Steph De Lander shared some pictures with her fiance, Mance Warner, and mentioned how they were celebrating their first Halloween together this year. Fans thronged to the comments section of the former WWE star's post and sent their well wishes to the couple.

"Our first pumpkin. Happy Halloween! @ManceWarner," tweeted Steph De Lander.

Former WWE star Steph De Lander on getting to team up with Matt Cardona

A few months back, in an interview, Steph De Lander revealed how her on-screen association with Matt Cardona came to be. She disclosed that the former WWE Intercontinental Champion approached her at an event about her interest in joining him on the indie circuit and added that she readily agreed to the opportunity.

“During the tour, he came up to me & said he had a question for me. Instantly the anxiety in my hand had me thinking ‘What have I done, this is bad.’ But then he asked how I felt about teaming with him on the indies & being his ‘heater.’ In my head, I thought 'Wow, this is a huge opportunity. Surely this can’t be real,'" said De Lander.

Considering she's still fairly young in the business, it's safe to assume there's a chance Steph De Lander could be back in WWE sometime down the line.

Considering she's still fairly young in the business, it's safe to assume there's a chance Steph De Lander could be back in WWE sometime down the line.