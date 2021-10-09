Photo: Renee Paquette has made a major change to her look

Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young in WWE, has taken to social media to reveal her new look.

Fans are used to seeing the former WWE interviewer and commentator in her blonde hair. However, Renee has shown off her new hair in her latest Instagram post with the following caption:

"Mama wanted new hair. @ramieliyaho gave her new hair. 🍂🍁 Change feels good!"

"I'm definitely open to the idea" - Renee Paquette on returning to professional wrestling

During an interview with Wrestling Inc. last month, Renee Paquette revealed that she is free and clear from her WWE non-compete clause. When asked about returning to the world of professional wrestling at some point, Renee claimed that she is open to the idea.

The former WWE interviewer spoke about the possibility of joining AEW, however, adding that she doesn't necessarily want to return to commentary.

“I’m definitely open to the idea. I miss pro wrestling, I miss being involved in the pro wrestling world, in that capacity, but I don’t know what that job would be or what my role could be within AEW. We could probably rattle off a couple different ideas of things to do, and as AEW is growing, as their broadcasts are growing, as they’re adding on new shows, I think there’s definitely a role. I don’t know that I necessarily want to jump back onto commentary by any means, but I think doing some interviews, doing some features. I love doing features. I just love pro wrestling," said Renee Paquette.

Renee Paquette is married to AEW star Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nora Murphy Good, earlier this year.

She also has a highly successful podcast, Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, where several top WWE Superstars have appeared and continue to appear.

