[Photo] Rhea Ripley arrives in India ahead of Judgment Day's title match with The Usos

This past Monday on WWE RAW, Rhea Ripley made headlines when he stepped up to Solo Sikoa during Judgment Day's confrontation with The Bloodline.

Taking to her Instagram, Ripley confirmed that she has arrived in India ahead of Judgment Day's upcoming RAW Tag Team Championship match with The Usos. Her faction recently won a Tag Team Turmoil on the red brand.

The Eradicator recently uploaded a photo of herself on her Instagram story, where she tagged her location in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Ripley's reason for a visit to India is yet to be disclosed and was seemingly kept a secret from most of the WWE Universe.

It wasn't too long ago when former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre also arrived in India.

Corey Graves recently gave his take on Rhea Ripley's on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley has been working closely with Dominik Mysterio for months. The two are currently members of The Judgment Day and seem to have quite a chemistry with each other on television.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, WWE commentator Corey Graves provided his take on Ripley and Dominik's on-screen pair.

"Let's be honest, WWE Universe, a lot of them have a crush on Rhea. She's a very attractive person to too many different people. So the fact that she comes out flaunting her relationship, whatever the details may be, with Dominik Mysterio, there are so many guys around the globe that are going, 'God, you kidding me? She's with him?' I've experienced it to a much lesser extent because of who my wife is. People see me and go, 'What's in Corey Graves? He's an announcer.' It makes people mad. It's just an inherent thing, and I love it," said Graves.

Rhea Ripley will participate in the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match alongside 29 other women. She is a favorite to win the Rumble bout this year.

