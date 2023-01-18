"She's with him?"- WWE personality comments on Rhea Ripley's relationship with 25-year-old star

WWE announcer Corey Graves shared his thoughts on Rhea Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Rhea Ripley played an instrumental role in recruiting Dominik Mysterio into The Judgment Day. The duo has shared an extremely close on-screen relationship ever since. The pair even invaded Rey Mysterio's home on multiple occasions, with the last attempt at Christmas, which got the 25-year-old getting arrested.

Speaking on the After the Bell podcast, Corey Graves highlighted that Rhea Ripley's association with Dominik helps the latter in getting over as a heel. The WWE announcer added that he has experienced a similar situation due to his relationship with Carmella.

"Let's be honest, WWE Universe, a lot of them have a crush on Rhea. She's a very attractive person to too many different people. So the fact that she comes out flaunting her relationship, whatever the details may be, with Dominik Mysterio, there are so many guys around the globe that are going, 'God, you kidding me? She's with him?' I've experienced it to a much lesser extent because of who my wife is. People see me and go, 'What's in Corey Graves? He's an announcer.' It makes people mad. It's just an inherent thing, and I love it."

Corey also noted that Dominik Mysterio has played the jail storyline particularly well:

"Dominik has played it and exploited it perfectly. I loved the evolution. I love how it was overnight. There was no slow burn to him circling the bowl and then going down the drain. It was, 'I spent a few hours in lockup. Now I am a legitimate thug.' I love it. It is so much fun to me." [3:34 - 4:33]

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio had a confrontation with Bloodline on WWE RAW

While The Bloodline may be the most dominant faction in WWE today, the group met its match on RAW this week as they came face-to-face with The Judgment Day.

The segment also featured a face-off between Rhea Ripley and Solo Sikoa after the latter tried to intimidate Dominik Mysterio. The confrontation was broken off by Mustafa Ali, who attacked Solo from behind.

The two factions will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle next week as Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio challenge The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Roman Reigns will also be present on the 30th anniversary of the red brand for an 'Acknowledgment Ceremony.'

Do you think The Judgment Day will win the Raw Tag Team Championships next week? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

