Photo: Rhea Ripley bleeds during title match on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW saw Rhea Ripley successfully defend her Women's World Championship against Natalya. However, it was not a straightforward victory. The Eradicator was busted open during the match, and quite severely.

This came after The Queen of Harts launched a pre-match attack on Ripley, much like she suffered on WWE RAW a few weeks ago. The two had a competitive match that featured the incredible visual of blood, spotted by fans when Natalya locked the champion in the Sharpshooter. Check it out HERE.

Rhea Ripley may have gotten busted open after her attempted Frog Splash, which was countered by Nattie's boots to her face. Despite the setback, the Women's World Champion asserted her dominance and won with the Riptide before continuing to attack her opponent.

This led to WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez coming out to make the save. Both of them could be future challengers for Ripley, who was pretty incensed backstage.

A six-woman tag team match is possible in the near future. Morgan, Rodriguez, and Natalya could team up against Rhea Ripley and the duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville, who won a Women's Tag Team Title shot on WWE RAW.

