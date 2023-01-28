[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley picks popular WWE Superstar to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley has provided her pick for this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. She is backing her Dom Dom to outlast 29 other superstars.

Heading into the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Ripley herself is a favorite to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Meanwhile, her three other associates will represent The Judgment Day in the Men's Rumble

Taking to Twitter, Rhea Ripley posted a photo of herself to show her support for Dominik Mysterio, predicting him as the winner in a unique manner.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

"My winner @DomMysterio35" wrote Ripley.

Dominik Mysterio is expecting a historic performance from Rhea Ripley

Dominik Mysterio has predicted a historic performance from Rhea Ripley in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dominik claimed that Ripley will break the record for the highest number of eliminations in a Women's Royal Rumble Match. Dominik said:

"I think I am looking forward to Mami breaking the most eliminations record. I think the record is about nine, so she will probably toss out ten. I think she is going to win it and go all the way as well. And I think one of the three members of The Judgment Day, whether it is Finn, Priest, or myself, will also win the Men's Royal Rumble,"

The Eradicator has been highly successful in WWE. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and has also won the NXT Women's Championship in the past.

However, Ripley is yet to win the Royal Rumble Match. With a win this year, she is expected to challenge either Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair for either RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship, if either woman heads into WrestleMania holding onto their titles.

Do you think Judgment Day members will win both the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble Match? Sound off in the comment section below.

