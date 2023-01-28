Dominik Mysterio predicts a record-breaking night for The Judgment Day at WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio has had a sensational year in WWE in 2022 and is hoping to carry that momentum into the Royal Rumble.

The January 28 edition of WWE Royal Rumble will signify that the Road to WrestleMania is finally upon the fans. There will be a men's and women's Royal Rumble match tomorrow night, with the winners earning a title shot at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. The Judgment Day are expected to play a major role in the premium live event.

Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Dominik noted that it was nice to be out of prison, and he is excited to be here for the premium live event.

He credited Mami (Rhea Ripley), Finn Balor, and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day for helping him adjust to everyday life following his short stint in jail. Dominik asked what he was most looking forward to at the premium live event, and he claimed Rhea Ripley was going to break the record for most eliminations.

He added that someone from the group will also win the men's match tomorrow night.

"I think I am looking forward to Mami [Rhea Ripley] breaking the most eliminations record. I think the record is about nine, so she will probably toss out ten. I think she is going to win it and go all the way as well. And I think one of the three members of The Judgment Day, whether it is Finn, Priest, or myself, will also win the Men's Royal Rumble," said Dominik Mysterio." [01:05 - 01:28]

Ric Flair picked Rhea Ripley to win the WWE Royal Rumble

Wrestling legend Ric Flair recently appeared on WWE RAW XXX to introduce his daughter, SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

The Queen may have her hands full at WWE WrestleMania 39 if Rhea Ripley wins at the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match and selects Charlotte as her opponent.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, The Nature Boy said he hopes The Nightmare wins and believes that it is her time to shine. Flair noted that while he is a fan of The Judgment Day faction, it may be time for the 26-year-old to step out on her own. A victory in the Women's Royal Rumble match would instantly vault Ripley into the main event scene.

"Yeah, I had a nice talk with her too. I hope that Rhea Ripley wins. Which is not saying anything negative about the other girls. Afterall, you have to always be carful when you like say that, but I like Rhea, I always have, and she's, God, she's so respectful and so nice."

Rhea Ripley made it to the final two last year, but Bianca Belair got the better of her. It will be fascinating to see which title Ripley decides to go after if she were to outlast 29 other female superstars at the premium live event.

