PHOTO: Rhea Ripley poses for impressive picture at the gym with 40-year-old male WWE Superstar ahead of Night of Champions

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has physically dominated each superstar she has faced in the ring for quite some time now. Her ability to overpower and defeat whoever she faces has made her quite the threat in WWE. Now, ahead of her match against Natalya at Night of Champions, she has posed for an impressive picture with Damian Priest in the gym.

Ripley and Natalya have been in a rivalry, with the veteran star making several saves in beatdowns Ripley launched on Zelina Vega and Dana Brooke. She will be challenging for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the event in Saudi Arabia.

Rhea Ripley posted a picture posing with Damian Priest at the gym, with both stars looking quite jacked, a few days earlier on her Instagram. WWE has now shared the same picture on their Twitter account, saying that Ripley is ready for her match against Natalya at Night of Champions.

At this point, the star has successfully defended her title only once on WWE TV, defeating Zelina Vega at Backlash in front of the latter's Puerto Rico home crowd.

She has also defended it in dark matches against Raquel Rodriguez and live events against Tegan Nox and Shotzi as well.

Damian Priest spoke about Rhea Ripley's reaction to the Dominik Mysterio leg-choke

At one point, Ripley went viral after choking Dominik with her legs before the younger Mysterio had joined The Judgment Day.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Damian Priest revealed that Ripley found the moment really funny.

“That was one of those that we talked about what we wanted to do, especially Rhea, she was like, ‘Oh my God, my creep fanbase are gonna go crazy over this,’” Priest said. “We knew what was gonna happen! They did [fans went crazy]. The next day, we were just laughing hysterically about it. She was like, ‘Yeah, pretty much what we thought would happen. I knew it!’” [8:24-8:49]

With Dominik having joined Judgment Day, it's safe to say that moment pretty much changed the future of both stars. Dom and Ripley are now an on-screen couple, with the former likely to influence her match against Natalya.

