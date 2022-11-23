[Photo] Rhea Ripley refers to male WWE Superstar as her twin

Rhea Ripley recently took to Twitter to refer to fellow WWE star Butch as her twin. She shared her own version of the Spider-Man pointing meme.

Ripley and Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, initially broke onto the scene courtesy of NXT UK. Ripley is a former NXT UK Women's Champion, whereas Butch held the NXT UK Title for 685 days.

The two superstars are also members of respective factions with Ripley representing The Judgment Day and Butch representing The Brawling Brutes.

Check out the tweet from Ripley below:

Vince Russo believes WWE should've let Rhea Ripley compete in Judgment Day's tag team match

On this week's RAW, The Judgment Day were involved in a six-man tag team match with The Brawling Brutes.

Vince Russo believes that Rhea Ripley should've been involved in the match with another woman representing the babyface side. Russo said:

"Can I give them a little hint on how to get ratings? You wanna at least try to pop a rating. You got five-on-five at WarGames. First of all, you got five-on-four. So somebody has got to sit out to begin with. But now we're gonna sit out Owens and McIntyre and we're gonna get the three guys we care the least about, with all due respect."

Russo went on to compare Ripley to Chyna, claiming that Chyna would've been booked for a match as such. He added:

"You wanna at least try to draw a number. Put freaking Rhea Ripley in the match! We'd have put Chyna. Chyna would've been in that match. Put Rhea Ripley in the freaking match bro and put another girl at the end. You didn't need her in that spot."

Ripley will be in action at the upcoming Survivor Series WarGames premium live event, as she is set to team up with Damage CTRL and Nikki Cross.

Meanwhile, Butch will be teaming up with his Brawling Brutes stablemates, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens to face The Bloodline at WarGames.

