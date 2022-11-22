Wrestling veteran bashes WWE with missed opportunity for Rhea Ripley on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not happy with the opening match of RAW and felt that Rhea Ripley should have been part of the action.

The Brawling Brutes with Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens invaded RAW this week and were greeted by The Judgment Day. The exchange of words led to an impromptu six-man tag team match between the two factions.

McIntyre and Owens were on commentary as The Brutes laid waste to their opponents and won the encounter.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Owens and McIntyre should have been part of the match as the fans would have preferred them over Ridge Holland and Butch.

"Can I give them a little hint on how to get ratings? You wanna at least try to pop a rating. You got five-on-five at WarGames. First of all, you got five-on-four. So somebody has got to sit out to begin with. But now we're gonna sit out Owens and McIntyre and we're gonna get the three guys we care the least about, with all due respect."

Vince Russo also detailed that he would have liked to see Ripley pushed to be in the opening match just to even the odds for The Judgment Day.

"You wanna at least try to draw a number. Put freaking Rhea Ripley in the match! We'd have put Chyna. Chyna would've been in that match. Put Rhea Ripley in the freaking match bro and put another girl at the end. You didn't need her in that spot." [From 12:45 - 13:33]

You can watch the full video here:

Don't forget to catch the full results of RAW here.

Rhea Ripley competed in the main event of Monday Night RAW

In a crucial matchup to determine the advantage for WarGames, Rhea Ripley went up against Asuka.

During the matchup, both factions were at ringside watching the proceedings. The Judgment Day member fought hard and prevailed over her opponent as she planted Asuka with the Riptide for the win.

After the match, the two tandems started an all-out brawl as the show went off the air.

Would you have liked to see The Eradicator in the opening match? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and give credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes