[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley sends a message to former partner with insane workout picture

Rhea Ripley has been running through the women’s division of WWE with her incredible work as the top champion. Not long ago, she was part of a tag team with Liv Morgan. The Nightmare recently took to Instagram to share an insane workout picture with a message to her former partner.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan forged a partnership for a short time in the company. They teamed up heading into WrestleMania 38 with the intention of winning the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Following their failure to win the title, Ripley attacked Morgan on the 18 April episode of RAW to end their partnership and turn heel. While their alliance only lasted for a short time, fans were surprised at their breakup.

The Women’s World Champion recently took to Instagram to post a photo of her workout on her story with the following caption:

"Leg day brought to you by the forever DEATH of *Liv For Brutality," Rhea wrote.

You can check out the story here.

Rhea Ripley showing off her workout progress in her Instagram story with a message for Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley has become a top star on RAW and is currently working with Judgment Day. She has helped build up Dominik Mysterio while working on her standing in the women’s division.

Rhea Ripley recently injured her former partner on WWE RAW

The rivalry between The Nightmare and Liv Morgan was heating up on RAW after the former attacked Liv’s partner Raquel Rodriguez and took her out of action. The two were scheduled to meet in a match on RAW last week, but Ripley had other plans.

The Women’s World Champion attacked Liv Morgan before the match and brutalized her arm and shoulder. It was later reported that Liv had suffered a shoulder injury due to the attack.

It must be noted that Liv Morgan recently returned after some time away due to a similar injury. The company may have used Ripley to shelve the former SmackDown Women’s Champion again. It could lead to a bigger rivalry between the two former teammates down the line.

Do you want to see Liv Morgan dethrone the Women’s World Champion down the road? Sound off in the comments section below.