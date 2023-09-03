PHOTO: Rhea Ripley tweets a one-word message after Judgment Day wins the tag team championships at WWE Payback

Following The Judgment Day's triumphant victory at WWE Payback, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to send a one-word message.

At the premium live event, Finn Balor and Damian Priest won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships by beating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Meanwhile, Ripley retained the Women's World Championship with a win over Raquel Rodriguez.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator shared a photo of all four members of The Judgment Day posing together with their respective championships. She also sent a one-word message.

"CHAMPIONS!," wrote Ripley.

Check out Ripley's one-word tweet:

Previously, Mysterio won the North American title by beating Wes Lee on NXT. He is currently feuding with Dragon Lee and Mustafa Ali. Mysterio has already beaten Lee in singles competition.

Raquel Rodriguez put Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio on notice after Payback

At WWE Payback, Dominik Mysterio's interference led to Rhea Ripley retaining the WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez. "Dirty" Dom also played a vital role in Finn Balor and Damian Priest winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

Speaking in a post-match backstage interview with Byron Saxton, Rodriguez briefly spoke about the outcome of the match and put Mysterio on notice. The 32-year-old threatened the reigning NXT North American Champion and hinted that her issues with Ripley are far from over. Raquel said:

"It is but all I have to say that it's not over and this is for Liv, this is for me and it's not over. Tonight was just a little taste, Dom will get his, even if I have to give it to him. And Rhea? She's going to get hers too."

Ripley's next title defense will be against Natalya, whom she will face at Superstar Spectacle in India.

Do you think that The Judgment Day is the most dominant faction in WWE right now? Sound off in the comment section below!

