[PHOTO] Rivals break character ahead of massive title match at WWE Fastlane

WWE Fastlane continues a trend since Triple H took over - fewer number of contests. Needless to say, when it comes to the shows themselves, each has one-upped the other thus far.

This Saturday night, Charlotte Flair and Asuka will once again compete in a triple threat match after SummerSlam in August. This time though, in place of Bianca Belair is the current Women's Champion IYO SKY.

Viewers have high expectations for the bout which is totally understandable on account of the talents involved. Flair and Asuka have been rivals on WWE television since their remarkable feud in 2018 which led to a WrestleMania showdown. The two, however, shared photos with each other recently on Twitter/X. Check it out below:

It's an interesting situation this close to the Premium Live Event. IYO SKY is still relatively fresh into her title reign, but The Queen is one who has had consistently great booking from the creative team. The Japanese sensation is not too far behind either, considering her impressive resume. Will the champion survive the triple threat at Fastlane?

Charlotte Flair on working with the former WWE Women's Champion

One of Charlotte Flair's best rivals on WWE television over the years is arguably The Empress Of Tomorrow. While doing an interview for The Hindustan Times a few years ago, the 14-time women's world champion revealed why she loves working with Asuka:

"I think it has to do with how much I respect her as a performer and as a human. I believe going into WrestleMania 34, Asuka had nothing to prove. She had made a name for herself, travelled all around the world, come from Japan and had the longest unbeaten streak in WWE history. And I felt like if I beat her that would cement my legacy." [The Hindustan Times]

The Queen added that she feels the two of them are "always shoulder to shoulder" and Asuka is indeed one of the greatest she has ever faced. The upcoming triple-threat bout is already looking like a show-stealer on a packed match card, according to many fans.

