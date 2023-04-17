[PHOTO] Rob Van Dam looks insanely jacked at 52 years old 

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam is in the best shape of his life at 52 years old after cutting back on sugar.

RVD is one of the most respected individuals in all of pro wrestling. The former WWE Champion was a massive babyface during his heyday.

Rob Van Dam recently replied to a fan tweet and revealed that he has been cutting back on sugar for about 3-4 weeks now. He also shared a couple of pictures showing off his incredible physique.

Rob Van Dam @TherealRVD

“This me right now “ Embarrassed Spartan @React2W @TherealRVD Sugar is the worst thing you can put in your body. Can’t out-lift a bad diet. @TherealRVD Sugar is the worst thing you can put in your body. Can’t out-lift a bad diet. I’ve been depleting sugar for 3 or 4 weeks. Not that I ate a lot of it, but cutting back has made me feel way better.“This me right now “ twitter.com/react2w/status… I’ve been depleting sugar for 3 or 4 weeks. Not that I ate a lot of it, but cutting back has made me feel way better. “This me right now “ twitter.com/react2w/status… https://t.co/hKr4RtBJNC

RVD's impressive physique

How did fans react to Rob Van Dam's jacked physique?

The WWE veteran received massive praise from fans in their replies to his tweet.

Check out some of those responses below:

Roger Campbell @rcampbell8724 @TherealRVD Met you in Chillicothe Ohio in March and I remember telling my wife how you looked in great shape. Keep up the good work man!! @TherealRVD Met you in Chillicothe Ohio in March and I remember telling my wife how you looked in great shape. Keep up the good work man!!

Angellove @NicoleC90333827

He looks amazing in great shape,

yes Rob comes back to Wrestling. @TherealRVD Did Rob lose some weightHe looks amazing in great shape,yes Rob comes back to Wrestling. @TherealRVD Did Rob lose some weight He looks amazing in great shape,yes Rob comes back to Wrestling.

Pabz.💤 @Pabz_zzz @TherealRVD Yo RVD that's fricken awesome! I'm proud of you, I have to find motivation to do that myself! Thanks for sharing!! @TherealRVD Yo RVD that's fricken awesome! I'm proud of you, I have to find motivation to do that myself! Thanks for sharing!!

RVD boasts quite an impressive resume that includes a WWE Championship reign and six Intercontinental title reigns. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

He spoke in detail about his Hall of Fame induction with Ryan Satin and revealed that John Laurinaitis called him to break the news:

"I’ve known him since '93 because I used to wrestle with him in Japan. From ’93 to ’97, I spent many, many long hours on long bus rides, sitting in cold arenas in the winter, hot in the summer and ferry boat rides. We did a lot of traveling around Japan that time. You get to know somebody a little better when you're stuck with them all the time like that. So I’m proud to call Johnny a friend, and it was really cool to get the call from him." [H/T FOX Sports]

At 52 years old, Rob Van Dam is still looking in great shape. His fans would love for him to make a return to WWE for a final, short-lived run.

Share your thoughts on RVD's amazing physique after cutting back on sugar!

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes