[Photo] Roman Reigns' Bloodline stablemate shows off insane new tattoo 

The Bloodline could be regarded as the most dominant faction in WWE at the moment, especially with Roman Reigns leading from the front. The group also consists of The Usos, Paul Heyman, and the new addition, Solo Sikoa. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions have been a huge part of The Bloodline, and taking to Twitter, Jey Uso revealed his new tattoo.

Jimmy Uso has also gotten new ink in recent months. However, this time it was Jey's turn, as he took to Instagram to reveal the following:

The Usos weren't at ringside with The Tribal Chief during his latest title defense at Clash at the Castle.

However, The Bloodline did add a new member in the form of Sikoa, whose distraction led to Reigns hitting Drew McIntyre with a spear and pinning him to clinch the win in the UK.

Could Roman Reigns face Tyson Fury next?

After Roman Reigns' win over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, he was confronted by Tyson Fury in the ring.

During the main event of Clash at the Castle, Fury got physically involved by hitting Theory, who was on the verge of cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer suggested that a match between Fury and Reigns is now a possibility. Previously, there were reports suggesting that the boxing sensation might face McIntyre at some point.

Meltzer said:

''They had spent a long time building up a McIntyre vs. Fury match and this interaction seemed to end any thought of it. Right after McIntyre lost, Fury jumped in for a face-off with Reigns. I figured that was Saudi Arabia on 11/5, and with that, it made all the sense in the world for Reigns to win. But that isn’t the case. Fury has said when he’s done boxing he wants to come to WWE and that match could take place, but not this soon,''

A match between Roman Reigns and Karrion Kross, who has set his sights on The Head of the Table could take place at some point as well.

What do you think about Jey Uso's new tattoo? Sound off below.

