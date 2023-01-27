[PHOTO] Roman Reigns shakes hands with controversial former WWE Champion backstage at RAW XXX

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were spotted with controversial WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair backstage at RAW XXX.

Ric Flair has been involved in many controversies over the years. The Nature Boy was 'canceled' by wrestling fans about two years ago, after the "Dark Side of the Ring" episode of the infamous Plane Ride From Hell aired. Flair was regularly trending back then, with fans bashing the WWE legend for his inappropriate actions during the plane ride.

Flair appeared on RAW XXX earlier this week and hung out with several current WWE Superstars backstage.

In a photo published on WWE's official website, Flair can be seen shaking hands with Roman Reigns. Check out the picture below:

Monty AEW/WWE @tmykwoah Roman Reigns meets Ric Flair backstage at RAW XXX Roman Reigns meets Ric Flair backstage at RAW XXX https://t.co/I0B7PlktKT

Roman Reigns was involved in a memorable segment on RAW XXX

Reigns and The Bloodline were featured on this week's RAW XXX. The faction held the trial of Sami Zayn, which ended with Jey Uso taking a stand for Zayn, leading to Reigns declaring him "Not guilty."

In mid-2021, Flair revealed that he feared that he had lost Reigns' respect when he had a dispute with WWE over "The Man" trademark.

“I was concerned that I had lost the respect of Roman Reigns. When that whole ‘The Man’ thing went upside down, I had to file the trademark and whatever transpired, it means nothing now. I walked right up to him [Reigns] and said ‘Hey, it means a lot to me.’ You want the kids to look forward to you coming, not 'here he comes again.' Especially when you have a daughter that is at the most elite position she can be in." [H/T Give Me Sport]

Judging by the photo WWE shared from RAW XXX, The Tribal Chief still has nothing but respect and admiration for The Nature Boy. Reigns is all set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble.

