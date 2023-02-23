[PHOTO] Roman Reigns shares rare WWE backstage photos featuring The Bloodline

Roman Reigns has taken to social media to share a host of rare backstage photos featuring The Bloodline.

The Tribal Chief has had a busy start to the year, having already defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship twice. His first title defense was against Kevin Owens and the second was against Sami Zayn.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Reigns shared backstage photos of himself ahead of his title matches. The photos also included Paul Heyman, Jey, and Jimmy Uso.

"Behind The Greatness," wrote Reigns in his Instagram caption.

Check out the Instagram post from Roman Reigns below:

WWE star Gunther recently spoke about Roman Reigns

Gunther and Roman Reigns have both dominated SmackDown as champions. They currently hold the Intercontinental and Undisputed WWE Universal Championships, respectively.

Speaking on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Gunther claimed that a lot of people are waiting for Reigns to finally lose. He further took a shot at The Bloodline, claiming that they haven't crossed paths with Imperium yet. Gunther said:

"Once he's gonna fall, he's gonna fall hard, and people are waiting for that but yeah let's see who's going to end his reign and well Bloodline hasn't faced us yet, so let's see."

The Ring General has successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against numerous notable names, including Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, and Madcap Moss, who was the latest superstar to unsuccessfully challenge for the title.

Meanwhile, Reigns will shift his focus to Cody Rhodes, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating Gunther.

The Tribal Chief is yet to cross paths with The American Nightmare since his return. Paul Heyman, however, has confronted Rhodes on a couple of occasions, including this week's Monday Night RAW.

Would you like to see Reigns vs. Gunther at some point down the road? Sound off in the comment section.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes