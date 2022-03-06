Photo: Roman Reigns shows off Brock Lesnar's blood on his arm after brutal MSG attack

Roman Reigns took to Twitter after his vicious attack on Brock Lesnar at Madison Square Garden and shared a picture of his arm with Lesnar's blood on it.

At tonight's MSG live event, Brock Lesnar defeated Austin Theory to retain his WWE title. After the win, Lesnar was attacked by The Bloodline and was left bleeding in the ring.

Soon after, Roman Reigns took to Twitter to share a couple of disturbing images on his official handle. The Tribal Chief showed his arm, with Lesnar's blood clearly visible on it.

Roman Reigns is determined to smash Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns left Brock Lesnar a bloody mess at tonight's WWE MSG live event. Reigns has been ruling the SmackDown brand ever since his big heel turn in late 2020. His ruthless demeanor has left fans horrified on various occasions.

Be it destroying his cousin Jey Uso inside Hell In A Cell, or pinning two megastars at the same time in the main event of WrestleMania, or his brutal attack on Lesnar tonight- Reigns is nowhere close to the guy he was years ago.

The Tribal Chief only cares about staying at the very top of WWE's food chain, and he will stoop to any level to maintain his stardom.

Lesnar recently broke character to heap praise on Reigns. Check out his comments below:

"I see a f***ing superstar. I see a guy who came into his own and is a real threat as a person and as a character. Roman has the It factor, has had it. It’s exciting to me. I get goosebumps just thinking about this match." (H/T The New York Post)

It's clear as day that Lesnar is fully aware of Roman Reigns' newfound confidence. The WWE veteran would want nothing more than to put Reigns down at WrestleMania 38, but it certainly won't be an easy task for him.

