"I see a f***ing superstar" - Brock Lesnar breaks character to praise Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to face off in the main event of night two of WrestleMania 38. It's being billed as "The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time", and will be a winner-takes-all title unification match.

It's also likely to be their final confrontation. The two have engaged in intense battles throughout the years, duking it out for WWE's top titles all over the world. But what do they think of each other in real life?

In a recent interview with New York Post, Lesnar gave his honest thoughts on The Tribal Chief. The Beast Incarnate expressed his admiration for Roman's work and his excitement for their upcoming bout:

"I see a f***ing superstar. I see a guy who came into his own and is a real threat as a person and as a character," Lesnar said. "Roman has the It factor, has had it. It’s exciting to me. I get goosebumps just thinking about this match." (H/T The New York Post)

Brock Lesnar also praised Roman Reigns' work ethic during another recent interview with Newsday.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns have quite the WrestleMania history

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns on April 3rd will see both the WWE and Universal Championships on the line, with the titles supposedly being unified. It seems fitting that the stakes have been raised to this level, as both men have fought over the belts several times before.

The two have main-evented Summerslam together, two Saudi Arabia events, and even two different editions of The Show of Shows.

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31 is still the best match they have had together



The Seth Rollins cash in made it an even more memorable match Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 31 is still the best match they have had together The Seth Rollins cash in made it an even more memorable match https://t.co/ORTcynoUxE

Their match at 'Mania 31 in 2015 was excellent and unique at the time, but neither man won. That was the year Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to make it a triple threat, then ran away with the WWE Championship.

Three years later, Lesnar defeated Reigns in a match that was universally panned. Fans weren't behind either man and chanted insulting things during the main event of WrestleMania 34.

Now the two have a chance to right that wrong. Fans are completely behind Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, which is a good sign. The Beast Incarnate's goosebumps about the match also indicate that an epic finale is brewing between the pair in Dallas.

Edited by Jacob Terrell

